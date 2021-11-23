Here’s how Ariana Grande, Halsey, Ed Sheeran, Lil Nas X and more reacted to their Grammy nods

Republic Records

The Recording Academy announced the 2022 Grammy nominees on Tuesday. While the winners won’t be announced until January, nominees are certainly celebrating the recognition.

Halsey, whose 2020 album Manic was famously snubbed last year, is overjoyed that her new album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, received a nod for Best Alternative Album. “Really wasn’t expecting that!” she tweeted, while shouting out her “heroes:” album collaborators Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails.

“I am so proud of this album and hope that you guys continue to love it for years to come. Here’s to taking risks,” she added.

Lil Nas X walks into the 2022 Grammy Awards with several big nominations, including Record, Album and Song of the year. He told his fans, “don’t have to win a single award, truly thankful for all the insight this year has brought me. and thankful for the journey. love u guys.”

LNX and Halsey both shouted out BTS for securing their second Pop Duo or Group Performance nod in a row for their summer smash, “Butter.”

Ariana Grande, who is up for Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance for Positions, retweeted the Academy’s announcement and told them, “thank you so so much.”

Ed Sheeran, who recently released his new album, = (Equals), said he is “Very chuffed” that his song “Bad Habits” is up for song of the year.

The leading nominee for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards is jazz artist and Late Night with Stephen Colbert bandleader Jon Batiste, with 11, followed by Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R., all with eight, while Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo have seven each.

The Grammy Awards will air January 31 on CBS.

