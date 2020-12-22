Here’s the scoop on Ariana Grande’s unique engagement ring

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Since Ariana Grande showed off her engagement ring from Dalton Gomez over the weekend, fans have been buzzing about its unique design.

Jeweler Jack Solow dishes to E! News about how he helped Dalton create the sparkler, which features an oval-shaped diamond and a pearl on a gold band.

“Dalton was involved in every step of the selection process through FaceTime and Zoom since he was on the West Coast and I was here in my office in New York. He was very, very specific about what he wanted,” Solow says.

“He had very strong feelings about how he wanted this to look, a contemporary kind of way,” the jeweler adds. “It was his idea to do the diamond on an angle and he said to me we had to incorporate a pearl into the finished piece because it is very sentimentally special, the element of a pearl is very, very sentimentally special to Ariana. He wanted to include that in the ring.”

Not only is a pearl Ariana’s birthstone, but many have speculated the pearl may also be a family heirloom. In a 2014 tweet, Ari wrote that her grandmother made a ring for her out of a pearl from her grandfather’s tie pin. “she says he told her in a dream it’d protect me,” she said.

Solow couldn’t confirm whether it was that same pearl that was incorporated into the engagement ring, but it holds significance nonetheless. He did confirm that both Ariana and Dalton were very happy with the ring.

“They’re pleased,” Solow says. “I had a nice chat with Dalton yesterday. He was grateful and she’s thrilled and he’s thrilled and rightfully, they should be. He did a great job and it’s a beautiful ring.”

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.