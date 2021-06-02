Here’s the unique wedding gift PETA gave Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

PETA is bestowing newlyweds Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez with the wedding gift they didn’t know they needed: a vegan tandem bicycle.

The animal rights organization made the gesture to show their appreciation for Ariana’s animal rescue work. She launched Orange Twins Rescue last year to help find homes for cats and dogs in the Los Angeles area.

“After all she’s done to help dogs and cats find loving families, PETA is delighted that Ariana has found love herself,” PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange says in a statement. “We wish her and Dalton a fun and happy future filled with adventures together — starting on the back of this tandem bike!”

Ariana and Dalton married on May 15 in an intimate ceremony at their Montecito, California home. Close friends, family and, of course, Ari’s adopted dogs, were in attendance.

