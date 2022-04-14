Here’s what you can expect to learn in Mariah Carey’s MasterClass

Gisela Schober/Getty Images for amFAR

Mariah Carey is teaching her very own MasterClass that will train students how to use their voice like an instrument.

According to the official press release, “Carey will bring members into the Butterfly Lounge, her mobile studio, to show how they can use their voice not only to sing but also to write and produce melodies, lyrics and instrumentation that blend genres and break barriers.”

In addition, attendees will be first to hear a remix of Mariah’s 1997 song “The Roof,” which will feature new vocals from Brandy. The ﻿Moesha ﻿star will also be a part of the class so students can “see Carey in action as she directs Brandy on background vocals.”

“I’ve never let cameras in when I am creating — not when I’m writing, and especially not when I’m singing,” Mariah said in a statement, adding she hopes her class will help teach people they can “become anything they want to be as long as they create, re-create, reimagine and reinvent.”

Mariah’s MasterClass is now available, consisting of seven video lessons that run just under an hour and 45 minutes total.

