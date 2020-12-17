Here's your first look at Ariana Grande's Netflix concert film 'excuse me, i love you'

Netflix

Ariana Grande has blessed fans with a nearly two-minute preview of her Netflix concert film excuse me, i love you.

In the clip, we see Ariana performing “Everytime,” from her 2018 album Sweetener for an audience in London, wearing a two-piece sequinned outfit and a puffer coat.

“it’s one of my favorite moments in the show i hope u love it,” she tweeted.



excuse me, i love you will hit Netflix on Monday, one day before the one-year anniversary of the tour’s last stop at the Forum in Inglewood, CA.

Ariana also posted that the same day as the documentary drops, she’ll release a special Ariana Grande profile icon for you to use on your Netflix, and on December 23, there’ll be a special excuse me, i love you Instagram filter.

By Andrea Dresdale

