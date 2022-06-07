“Hi Friars!” Taylor Swift congratulates Providence men’s basketball team on their great season

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Since last December, Taylor Swift‘s “You Belong With Me” has been the unofficial anthem of the Providence College men’s basketball team, the Friars. Taylor just congratulated the players on their stellar season, during which they captured their first regular season conference title and earned a trip to the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16.

Taylor, who owns a home in Rhode Island, sent the team a note on custom “I’m Feeling 22” letterhead, which features a logo of one of her cats encircled by the words, “Happy, Free, Confused and Lonely at the Same Time.”

“Hi Friars! What an amazing 2022 season! Congratulations to you all on your incredible and inspiring success,” her letter read. “Sending you all hugs!”

Every time “You Belong with Me” was played during a Friars game, the crowd in the bleachers went nuts.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.