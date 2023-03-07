His net worth is “Creepin'” up: Metro Boomin sells part of his catalog for nearly $70 million

Republic Records

It’s not just veteran rockers and pop stars who are cashing in by selling their catalogs — hip-hop artists are getting into the act, as well. Sources tell Billboard that Metro Boomin, the producer, songwriter and artist born Leland Tyler Wayne, has sold a part of his existing publishing catalog for nearly $70 million.

In addition to his own success as an artist — including his 2022 number-one album HEROES & VILLAINS and his smash hit “Creepin'” — Metro Boomin has also co-written and produced such hits as Migos‘ “Bad & Bougee,” Future‘s “Mask Off,” Post Malone‘s “Congratulations,” The Weeknd‘s “Heartless” and many more.

According to Billboard, the buyer is Shamrock Capital, which is probably best known for buying Taylor Swift‘s back catalog from Scooter Braun in 2020.

Billboard notes that Metro Boomin’s deal is part of a growing trend of other big-ticket hip-hop catalog sales from Juice WRLD, Future and Dr. Dre, proving that investors are beginning to see the genre as just as valuable as the catalogs of artists like Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan and Justin Bieber.

