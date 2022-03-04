Hits by Pink, Rihanna, Miley Cyrus, Harry Styles & more get the ‘Bridgerton’ treatment in season two

Courtesy Netflix

Remember when everybody lost their minds over those orchestral versions of pop songs in season one of the Netflix hit Bridgerton? Well, get ready for more in season two.

In season one, fans were delighted to hear classically-inspired arrangements of songs like Taylor Swift‘s “Wildest Dreams” and Ariana Grande‘s “thank u, next.” This season, “artists themselves were actually reaching out to us, wanting covers of their songs to be played on the show,” series creator Chris Van Dusen tells People.

This season, according to People, you’ll be hearing orchestral versions of everything from Rihanna‘s “Diamonds” and Miley Cyrus‘ “Wrecking Ball” to Madonna‘s “Material Girl” and Harry Styles‘ “Sign of the Times.”

Other songs to listen for include Nirvana‘s “Stay Away,” Robyn‘s “Dancing on My Own,” Alanis Morissette‘s “You Oughta Know” and Pink‘s “What About Us.”

“There are fun Easter eggs for fans to learn and find within the song selection this season,” says Van Dusen, noting that in several cases, the original song’s lyrics sum up what’s happening in the scene, but you won’t hear them, of course.

Bridgerton returns to Netflix on March 25. As Lady Whistledown would say, it’s the social event of the season.

