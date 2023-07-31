Hot dogs, HAIM and hijinks: A busy weekend for Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran

Jeff Kravitz/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran brought their respective tours to stadiums over the weekend, and in addition to rocking thousands of fans, they also made time for some fun offstage moments.

On July 29, before he took the stage at Chicago’s Soldier Field, Ed manned the counter at a local place called The Weiners Circle, which serves up hot dog and abuse to customers. He posted video of himself handing out hot dogs to screaming fans, and captioned the post, “Served hot dogs at@wienerscircletoday. This place is legendary is Chicago for serving hot dogs and insulting their customers. I loved it.”

The restaurant’s Instagram reposted the video, with the caption, “Our newest trainee, a British lad by the name of Ed Sheeran, has a lot to learn, but he apparently has quite a following.”

Ed also broke the attendance record at Soldier Field and got a new tattoo: an acorn. He mysteriously noted, “Autumn is coming, tell a friend.”

As for Taylor, she played Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Ahead of the first show on July 28, Taylor posted a TikTok of her dad riding a Segway backstage at the stadium behind her and her pal Gigi Hadid, who were being driven in a golf cart. She captioned it, “my dads on his segway s*** again.”

Also on July 28, Taylor was joined onstage by her opening act, HAIM, who were all dressed in the outfits they wore in Taylor’s video for “Bejeweled.” The trio of sisters posted a TikTok of themselves on their way to the stage, and captioned it, “Us on our way to be evil and stepsisters.”

At that same show, Taylor brought Aaron Dessner onstage for the first ive performance of the evermore bonus track, “Right Where You Left Me.”

