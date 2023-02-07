How GAYLE will cater to die-hard Swifties while opening for Taylor’s Eras Tour this year

Stewart Cook/CBS

Yes, they’re both female singer/songwriters, but GAYLE and Taylor Swift now have something else in common: They both lost the Song of the Year Grammy to Bonnie Raitt. But that’s OK — Taylor’s got her record-breaking Eras Tour to look forward to and GAYLE, her opening act, is tailoring her set accordingly.

“I asked her if I could bring my band [on tour with me] and she was like, ‘Sick,’ and I was like, ‘Cool,'” GAYLE told reporters on the red carpet Sunday. She’s aware that many of Taylor’s fans may come to see the tour multiple times, so she’s going to try to be twice as entertaining.

“My goal is to have two sets, like an A set and a B set,” she explains. “So if there’s people going multiple days in a row, they can get a bit of a different show.”

GAYLE’s busy year also includes some dates with Pink, so she’s started training so she can have the stamina to “run all over these stages.” As for trying to match Pink’s aerial tricks, she laughed, “I wanna learn how to do a cartwheel or something. I wanna do something.“

The “abcdefu” singer’s first show with Taylor is March 17 in Glendale, Arizona.

Even though she lost at the Grammys, GAYLE had a good time: She posted photos of herself at the event hanging out with Jack Harlow, Olivia Rodrigo and Camila Cabello, among others.

