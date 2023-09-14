How Olivia Rodrigo’s new album gave a boost to another Disney kid-turned-superstar

Geffen/Interscope

When Olivia Rodrigo released her first album, SOUR, many thought that some of the songs sounded a lot like other songs. And now that Olivia has released her new album GUTS, it seems people are still finding similarities between her songs and songs of the past.

Billboard notes that some fans on social media feel that the hook of “all american b****,” one of the songs on GUTS, sounds like “Start All Over,” from Miley Cyrus’ first post-Hannah Montana album, 2007’s Meet Miley Cyrus. As a result, that song’s streaming numbers have now gotten a huge boost, as fans are apparently checking to see if these claims are true.

According to Billboard, in the four days after GUTS was released, “Start All Over” was streamed nearly 280,000 times — more than 10 times the number of streams the song got the previous week.

We’ll find out this weekend where GUTS has debuted on the album chart. Meanwhile, Olivia has two songs in the top 30 on the Billboard Hot 100 — “vampire” and “bad idea right?” — and so does Miley: “Flowers” and “Used to Be Young.”

