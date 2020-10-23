Huge new Whitney Houston mural being installed on Newark, NJ apartment building

Maude Lemaire

Before Whitney Houston was a global superstar, she was just a little girl from Newark, NJ. Now, her hometown is honoring her with a new mosaic mural.

Created by Newark-based artist Maude Lemaire, the massive mosaic, which is several stories tall, is currently being installed in Newark’s Central Ward on the facade of a luxury apartment building called The William House, located at 45 William Street.

The mural is partly the project of the GRAMMY Museum Experience at Newark’s Prudential Center. The museum is temporarily closed due to COVID-19, but you can see past exhibits online, including one focusing on Whitney, featuring her stage outfits, awards and more.

The timing of the mural is auspicious, considering that Whitney will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame during an HBO/HBO MAX special premiering on November 7. Among the special guests taking part: Jennifer Hudson, Alicia Keys, Bruce Springsteen, Gwen Stefani, Charlize Theron, Maroon 5’s Adam Levine, Sean “Diddy” Combs and more.

By Andrea Dresdale

