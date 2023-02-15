“I find myself thinking everybody hates me”: Billie Eilish opens up about her haters

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Universal Music Group

Billie Eilish opened up about how she sometimes feels like everyone hates her and how social media can make those feelings worse.

She chatted with Lana Del Rey for Interview about dealing with haters and how they zero in on her past mistakes.

“They don’t ever let anything go. You literally can’t make a single mistake ever. No matter what you do to redeem yourself, it doesn’t matter. They decide that’s who you are and that you deserve death,” Billie expressed.

She said that sometimes feeds into her “inevitable feeling of, ‘Oh, everyone hates me.'” The singer spoke of coming across triggering content on TikTok, where she’ll unexpectedly stumble upon negative videos about her when she’s searching for a mindless distraction before bedtime.

“I’m thinking, ‘Billie, put your phone away. You’re getting tired.’ Then I swipe to the next one and it’s a video with millions of likes and it’s something about how I’m a horrible person. And all these comments are like, ‘I’m so glad that you guys are seeing through her.’ And I’m like, ‘Damn.'”

Lana floated a theory of why people may be comfortable bashing her on social media.”I think that’s because you have revealed so much that there is nothing to say about you,” she said. She also shared how she thinks Billie will be OK in the end.

“I always felt like there’s just such a warmth there between you and your family. It just made me feel like you’ve got that shield,” she said.

Billie agreed her loved ones help her a lot. “Any time you ever felt like any part of the world was against you, nobody else thought that. Because I find myself thinking everybody hates me when really, that’s such a tiny sliver of reality,” she said.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.