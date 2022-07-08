Montell Jordan performs for I Love The 90s at Tulalip Resort Casino on July 7, 2022. (Photo by Christine Mitchell)

An evening of throwbacks last night at the Tulalip Resort Casino with Blackstreet, Color Me Badd, Kid N Play, and Montell Jordan performing come classic hip-hop. We didn’t sit down for a single minute (or spill our drink) with the I Love The 90s tour. Photos from the show are in our MOViN 92.5 photo gallery!