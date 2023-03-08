“I think BTS will make it”: RM shares optimistic outlook for band’s future

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Although BTS is on a break so its individual members can pursue solo careers and fulfill their military obligations, RM is optimistic about the band’s future.

Speaking to Spanish outlet Efe, the rapper opened up about finding himself during BTS’ hiatus. “After 10 years as a member of BTS, I didn’t know who I was and I wanted to know,” RM said. He added, “I started out as a teenage rapper, then BTS came along and it was all very intense. Now that the group is inactive, I’ve gone back to thinking about the beginnings and the real reasons why I joined BTS.”

During the hiatus, RM released his debut solo album, Indigo.

RM hinted this break will also benefit his bandmates. “When you are famous, staying on top is very difficult … but I think BTS will make it,” he offered. “It will come together again when we finish our military service, and we will look for new synergies between us to enter a second phase.”

As for how long he sees BTS staying on top of the world, the rapper cryptically added, “But, in any case, nothing lasts forever.”

The 28-year-old artist will soon embark on his mandatory military service.

All South Korean men age 18 to 28 are required to complete two years of military service. BTS and other South Korean entertainers have been able to postpone their enlistment until they turn 30. RM’s bandmate Jin enlisted in December, while j-hope started the process for fulfilling military service obligations.

