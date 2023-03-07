“I worship Jane Fonda:” Dove Cameron reveals one of her biggest inspirations

ABC

There’s one actress Dove Cameron says she worships — and that is the legendary actress and activist Jane Fonda.

Speaking with People, the “Boyfriend” singer described how Fonda continues to inspire her. “She’s such a f***ing icon,” Dove proclaimed. “Her willingness to be on the frontline for the causes that she cares about to the point that she’s been arrested more times than we can count on our hands — I think that she’s such a f***ing badass.”

Dove continued, “She is the embodiment of walking the walk and not just talking the talk … She’s fierce, ferocious and a feminist. I love her. I worship Jane Fonda.”

The singer raved about the Grace and Frankie star ahead of Women’s History Month, adding Fonda has been her inspiration for years.

Dove came out as queer in 2020 and has released music that pushes against gender stereotypes. The singer says embracing her sexual identity allows her to be more authentic in her music.

She explained, “I’m allowing myself to be more human on stage rather than having it be the place that I feel the least safe.”

“You don’t have to be a part of the queer community to come and enjoy my music,” she added. “It’s my aspiration to make music that everybody can enjoy — except for straight men.”

Dove is currently working on her debut album, but has not revealed a title or release date at this time.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.