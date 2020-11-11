If you like Surf Mesa's "ily (I love you baby)," wait'll you hear Shawn Mendes sing it

“Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” the 1967 solo hit by Frankie Valli — of Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons fame — is having a moment.

Surf Mesa‘s interpolation of the song, “ily (i love you baby),” has become a global smash, while a Spanish interpolation called “Te Quiero Baby (I Love You Baby)” by Chesca and Pitbull is a hit on the Latin charts. Now Shawn Mendes is getting into the act.

Appearing on BBC Radio One’s “Live Lounge,” which features current pop stars playing stripped-down versions of other artists’ hits, Shawn sings “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” as a slow piano ballad. This is also a chance for you to hear the entire song, since those other tracks only use little pieces of Valli’s hit.

Shawn also performed a version of “Wonder,” the title track of his upcoming album, during the BBC Radio appearance.

Shawn is one of several artists who’ll appear on BBC One’s annual Children In Need fundraising drive, which will air November 13 in the U.K.

By Andrea Dresdale

