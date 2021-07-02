Iggy Azalea drops confident “I Am the Strip Club” single

Bad Dreams Records / EMPIRE

Iggy Azalea proclaims “I Am the Strip Club” in her new single.

Iggy dropped the track and corresponding video on Friday that features her and a team of dancers turning the back of a semi truck into a makeshift strip club. The rig cruises down the highway at night as she dances and raps, “Don’t want your love/Don’t want your problems/Just need all of the dollars/I do the lap dance/I ride the pole up/I am the strip club.”

Iggy also embeds Easter eggs for her loyal fans by bringing back the outfit from her “Work” video as she walks down the highway. Iggy wrote the treatment for the video and co-directed it with Thom Kerr.

“I Am the Strip Club” is featured on the Australia native’s upcoming album, End of an Era. It follows her previous single, “Brazil,” and her Tyga collaboration, “Sip It.”

Additionally, Iggy posted a statement on Thursday in support of Britney Spears, with whom she collaborated on “Pretty Girls” in 2015. The statement’s in response to Britney’s testimony last week in an LA court during which she detailed the alleged abuse she’s experienced while in a conservatorship under her father, Jamie Spears.

