“I’m so glad that we did it”: A couple got married at Taylor Swift’s concert

One couple turned Taylor Swift‘s concert into the wedding of their dreams when they exchanged vows as the singer took the stage in Glendale, Arizona.

Taylor just launched her Eras Tour and the wedding ceremony took place during her second show on Saturday, March 18, reports Rolling Stone. Super Swiftie René Hurtado tied the knot with partner of nearly nine years, Max Bochman, as the singer was gearing up to play “Invisible String” by performing an interlude of her poem, “Seven.”

“It was really thrilling and exciting. I’m so glad that we did it,” Hurtado told Rolling Stone. “It was really special, and the timing during the concert was so beautiful.”

Hurtado’s maid of honor officiated the ceremony after getting ordained specifically to do the honors, which took place in the stadium’s front row. The wedding party reportedly spent $1,000 for each prime seat.

“We pretty much had the best seat in the house,” the bride said. “Our section was so supportive and sweet to us when they saw what we were doing.”

Hurtado said a member of Taylor’s team approached them after the marriage ceremony to give them a guitar pick but she hasn’t heard from the singer herself. However, Hurtado did say Taylor liked her TikTok video of her engagement , as well as videos taken by ceremony witnesses. Hurtado has since shared a TikTok video of her wedding.

Hurtado said she and her husband plan on having another wedding ceremony in March 2024, and will walk down the aisle to “Invisible String.”

