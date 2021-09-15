“I’m taking this seriously”: Dixie goes “Psycho” over her first big hit

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio, who records under the name Dixie, has been releasing singles since signing a record deal last year, but it’s her most recent one, “Psycho” — a collaboration with rapper Rubi Rose — which has been her breakthrough on radio. She thinks it’s because people are finally realizing that music is her main focus.

“I mean, every person I’ve talked to said this is my best song, and I really appreciate that, because I was a part of the process from the very beginning,” Dixie tells ABC Audio about the song, which she co-wrote.

“And I think people just have seen my growth and know I’m taking this seriously,” she adds. “And even though I started on social media, I still love music. And I’m not just doing this for…whatever: I’m doing this because I actually enjoy it.”

“Psycho” is about a woman who’s being driven crazy by her boyfriend’s suspected cheating. So, is it based on personal experience?

“It’s a little personal,” she teases. “But a lot from friends’ relationships. And I just thought the song was super-relatable.”

“I love the idea of kind of a dark but fun [song]…it’s not a breakup song,” Dixie explains. “It’s more like an end-of-a-relationship song. It’s like the time right before a breakup. And I thought that was really cool.”

Dixie is currently starring with her sister Charli in Hulu’s The D’Amelio Show.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

