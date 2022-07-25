Imagine Dragons joins Ukraine’s United24 initiative as ambassador

Pedro Gomes/Redferns

Imagine Dragons is teaming up with Ukraine’s United24 as an ambassador for the initiative.

United24 was created by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to raise funds for the country as it continues to fight against Russia’s invasion.

As United24 ambassadors, Dan Reynolds and company will help raise awareness and funds for medical aid in Ukraine, specifically supporting Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska‘s campaign to purchase more ambulances.

“We love the people of Ukraine and want to help in any way possible,” Reynolds says. “Injustices like this can only be conquered when people around the world come together. We stand by the beautiful people of Ukraine and their courageous leader President Zelenskyy.”

He adds, “We look forward to the day when we can play a concert again in Kyiv and celebrate freedom, life and music with the resilient and strong people of Ukraine.”

For more info on United24, visit U24.gov.ua.

