Imagine Dragons releases “Bones” video; upcoming double album ‘Mercury — Acts 1 & 2’﻿ due out in July

Imagine Dragons has premiered the video for the band’s latest single, “Bones.”

The clip begins with frontman Dan Reynolds channeling his inner Gordon Gekko as he portrays a Wall Street bigwig. It then shifts into another ’80s homage when the trading floor is invaded by dancing zombies inspired by Michael Jackson‘s “Thriller” video.

“I’ve always loved that ‘Thriller’ was both scary and playful,” Reynolds says. “I didn’t know as a kid if I wanted to watch it again or not for fear of the ensuing nightmares, but I always came back for more with my eyes half-closed.”

He adds, “The idea of punishing Wall Street with a zombie infection felt like an enjoyable time. And it was.”

You can watch the “Bones” video streaming now on YouTube.

“Bones” follows ID’s 2021 album Mercury — Act 1. It’ll appear on an upcoming double album titled Mercury — Acts 1 & 2, which arrives July 1.

Imagine Dragons’ ongoing world Mercury tour picks up again this weekend with a run through Canada, followed by a trip to Europe in June. They’ll launch a summer U.S. leg in August.

