Imagine Dragons’ “Thunder” video crosses 2 billion YouTube views

When Dan Reynolds sang that he was “scheming for the masses” on Imagine Dragons‘ hit “Thunder,” clearly he wasn’t kidding.

The video for the 2017 Evolve single has officially crossed 2 billion views on YouTube. The black-and-white clip was filmed in Dubai and follows a trio of alien-like contortionists.

Imagine Dragons now has two videos with 2 billion YouTube views, with “Thunder” joining “Believer.” Two other ID clips, “Radioactive” and “Demons,” have over 1 billion views.

All four of those songs are also members of the RIAA Diamond club, having all been certified for 10 million units. Imagine Dragons is the first band with four Diamond-certified singles.

