In concert, Kesha drops Diddy’s name from her biggest song

At her November 18 LA concert, Kesha changed the lyrics of her biggest song so that it no longer mentioned Sean “Diddy” Combs.

According to Billboard, when Kesha sang “TiK ToK,” she changed the opening line “Wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy” to “Wake up in the morning feeling just like me.”

The change came a day after Combs and former girlfriend Cassie settled a lawsuit in which she’d accused him of sex trafficking and sexual assault, according to court documents.

On Friday evening, the singer/actress released a statement, noting, “I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support.”

Combs, in his own statement, said, “We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love.” The terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

In June of 2023, Kesha and former producer Lukas “Dr. Luke” Gottwald settled their legal battle, which had gone on for nearly a decade. Kesha had claimed that he had drugged and sexually assaulted her; Gottwald denied her claims and sued her for defamation and breach of contract.

It remains to be seen whether Jonas Brothers will drop Diddy’s name from the lyrics of Joe’s DNCE song “Cake by the Ocean,” which they’re performing as part of their ongoing tour.

