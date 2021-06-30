In court papers, Britney Spears’ dad says he “did everything in his power to support and care for her”

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Following Britney Spears‘ shocking court testimony, during which she accused her father, her family and her conservatorship of abusing its power over her, the pop star’s father Jamie Spears has responded in a court filing.

Mr. Spears points out that, while he’s the conservator of Britney’s estate, it’s a woman named Jodi Montgomery who has been the “conservator of the person” — the one who’s in charge of Britney’s mental and physical well-being — since 2019.

Unlike Montgomery, Mr. Spears notes, he “does not speak or meet with Ms. Spears’ medical team, and he is not permitted to nor does he have the opportunity to provide any input into his daughter’s current medical treatment, diagnosis or therapy.”

Nor does he “participate or discuss her self-care, marriage or reproductive desires,” adding, “These are issues under the purview of Ms. Montgomery.”

In court, Britney claimed, among other things, that she’s been prohibited from getting marrying or removing her IUD so she can have another baby.

Mr. Spears points out that when he was the “conservator of the person,” he “did everything in his power to support and care for Ms. Spears’ well-being and her personal decisions including marriage.” As proof, he points to the fact that Britney became engaged to Jason Trawick in 2011.

Though Britney and Trawick split in 2013 without marrying, Trawick served as a co-conservator of the person, along with Mr. Spears, from 2012-2013.

Mr. Spears also disputes Britney’s lawyer’s contention that in 2014, there was an order filed saying she was incapable of consenting to any form of medical treatment. According to Spears, there is no such order.

Spears concludes that based on his daughter’s statements, there are questions as to whether or not Montgomery should continue in her role or, indeed, “whether the continued conservatorship of Ms. Spears’ person is appropriate.”

