In honeymoon Instagram posts, Britney Spears makes out with husband, defends nudity

J. Merritt/Getty Images for GLAAD

Britney Spears is letting everyone know — even her haters — that she is head over heels in love with husband, Sam Asghari. To prove it, she filmed herself making out with the Iranian actor.

“Playing the role of How To Lose A Guy In 10 days,” she captioned the video of her enjoying a boat ride on a picturesque beach. “Am I obnoxious enough ??? Do you guys think its real ????” In the video, the two are engaging in heavy PDA and enjoying the scenery.

The Grammy winner then revealed the video was taken during her tropical honeymoon by sharing another clip of herself running topless on the beach. She captioned that post, “Part 2 of the Honeymoon here in this unbelievable tropical piece of paradise … No this is not a girls gone wild campaign … It’s simply me living my life !!!”

“this is what happens when you do a two week yacht island vacation … jumping from island to island is literally insane !!!,” Britney continued. “Girls if you want to lose weight, fly in a helicopter and you lose all your fluid from being nervous … I MEAN I think I dropped 4 pounds in a day.”

The “Toxic” singer closed out the update, “Enough shallow talk right ladies ??? That’s too offensive … oh well.”

Britney and Sam tied the knot on June 9. The couple first began dating in 2016 after meeting on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video. Sam popped the question in September 2021 with a four-carat diamond ring.

