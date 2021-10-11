In honor of World Mental Health Day, Ariana Grande will foot your therapy bill

Dave Meyers

If you need a therapist but can’t afford one, Ariana Grande‘s got you covered.

The star announced on Sunday that in partnership with Better Help, a provider of online therapy, she’s going to donate up to $5 million in free therapy in honor of World Mental Health Day. “i acknowledge that there are very real barriers when it comes to accessing mental health resources,” she wrote on Instagram.

In June, Ariana teamed with Better Health to give away $1 million in therapy, and on Sunday, she continued, “While this is only one small gesture (and a much larger systemic problem remains) i wanted to do this again with @betterhelp in hopes of bringing access to a few more people and perhaps inspiring a few of you to try something new and prioritize your own healing.”

Fans can visit BetterHelp.com/ariana to access a free month of therapy.

Maroon 5 also pitched in for World Mental Health Day, announcing that they’re donating to organizations that support kids’ mental health, including RxWell and Your Mom Cares, the latter of which was founded by actor siblings Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein‘s mom, Alicia Keys‘ mom and Adam Levine‘s mom.

The group wrote on Instagram, “We are donating to help continue the further development of behavioral health care that was not previously available for adolescents. Text maroon5 to 44-321 to help support this cause as well.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.