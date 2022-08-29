In Iceland, Katy Perry “sprinkles fairy godmother dust” on new Norwegian cruise ship

L-R: President and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., Frank Del Rio, Katy Perry, President and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line, Harry Sommer and radio host Elvis Duran; Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Norwegian Cruise Line

Katy Perry‘s a mother, an aunt and now, a “fairy godmother” — to a brand new cruise ship.

Katy spent the weekend in Reykjavik, Iceland, christening Norwegian Cruise Lines’ new vessel, the Norwegian Prima. As the official “godmother” of the ship, Katy broke a champagne bottle across its hull, and then performed hits like “Teenage Dream,” “Roar” and “Firework.”

“It was so much fun to sprinkle some fairy godmother dust on Norwegian Prima and send her on her way to sail the high seas,” Katy said in a statement. “I always appreciate a family vacation and a once-in-a-lifetime experience, so I was happy to wish all the vacationing guests a happy bon voyage!”

Katy posted some behind-the-scenes videos of herself “doing godmother things” on the ship. Wearing a long blue sequinned gown and high heels, she swept the deck, checked some of the uniforms and walked on a treadmill in the ship’s fitness center.

The 3100-passenger Norwegian Prima’s first voyage is to Northern Europe on September 3. She’ll then sail from Port Canaveral, FL and Galveston, TX in 2023 and 2024, respectively. She features the first three-level racetrack at sea, the fastest slides at sea and the first outdoor sculpture garden at sea.

