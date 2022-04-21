In memory of Avicii, watch Aloe Blacc sing “Wake Me Up” in three languages

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CNN. A WarnerMedia Company. All Rights Reserved

April 20 marked the fourth anniversary of Avicii’s death, and Aloe Blacc, the vocalist on the Swedish DJ’s hit “Wake Me Up,” marked the occasion by posting a video that shows him singing the song in three different languages.

“Avicii’s music touched the world. Writing the lyrics and recording the vocals on WAKE ME UP was a transformative experience for me,” writes Aloe in the comments. “Everywhere I’ve been, no matter the country, music lovers and fans sing the lyrics with me in English.”

He goes on to write, “In honor of Avicii and with the help of Metaphysic.ai and Respeecher.com, I present a very special international version of WAKE ME UP in multiple languages.” In the video, Aloe sings the song in Mandarin, Spanish and English.

According to Billboard, is a content company, and Respeecher uses AI to make one person speak in the voice of another specific person, so it appears as though Aloe had some technological help in appearing to sing both languages flawlessly.

“Wake Me Up” peaked at number four on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart for 26 weeks.

Fellow superstar DJ David Guetta also paid tribute to Avicii on Wednesday, posting a video of the late star, born Tim Bergling, being goofy. He wrote, “4 years already. We all miss you very much @Avicii.”

After struggling with mental health issues and physical health challenges for several years, Bergling died by suicide in Oman in 2018.

If you are in crisis or know someone in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.

