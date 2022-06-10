In new Bob Saget Netflix tribute, John Mayer sings, recalls dream that made him “cry like a baby”

Courtesy Netflix

John Mayer was one of Bob Saget‘s close friends and appears in Dirty Daddy, the new Netflix tribute special to the late comedian, which was taped in January at the Comedy Store in West Hollywood.

Introduced by John Stamos as Saget’s “second-best friend,” the guitarist said one of the greatest things about being Saget’s pal was that he made everyone feel not just loved, but accepted. “Acceptance is the boring part of love, but it’s just as important,” John noted. He then recounted a recent dream in which “young Bob” came to him.

“We were about to go into a restaurant that I knew and he didn’t know. I looked right at him and I said, ‘You gotta know how much I love you,'” John said, adding that Saget replied, “Yeah, I know, fine.” To which John responded, “No, I’m telling you. You gotta know how much I love you.”

John said he woke up and “cried like a baby,” then said out loud, “I love you Bob, but I got to go back to sleep.” John claims he heard Bob say, “Go back to sleep! You have to! You have stuff tomorrow! You gotta go back to sleep!”

“That’s no different than the magic of when he was around. And I learned that,” John concluded. “It’s not a jump to go from here to there. Because there is nothing different about the way we access the people we love when they’re there” — he pointed up — “than when they are here. And that is the magic of Bob Saget that keeps carrying on for me.”

John also performed his song “Stop This Train” on the special, which stars Jeff Ross, Jim Carrey, Chris Rock and others.

