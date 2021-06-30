In new video, Demi Lovato helps explain why “Pronouns Matter”

Rich Fury/Getty Images for OBB Media

To close out Pride Month, Demi Lovato is helping to raise awareness of the importance of pronouns.

In a video from GLAAD and Universal Music Group called “Pronouns Matter,” Demi and a bunch of other notable artists and celebrities share their preferred pronouns and ask the viewer, “What are yours?” The goal is to show how being respectful of someone’s pronouns fosters an environment of inclusivity and acceptance.

Busy Philipps, Cynthia Erivo and Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds are among those who participated in the video as well.

Demi came out as non-binary last month, officially changing their pronouns to they/them.

“Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all — I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward,” Demi wrote on social media.

“I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones,” they explained.

