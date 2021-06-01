In response to brother’s lawsuit, Mariah Carey claims her difficult upbringing is of “public interest”

Andy Cohen Books

When Mariah Carey released her memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey last year, her sister Alison and her brother Morgan both sued her for defamation, claiming the stories she told of their difficult upbringing damaged their reputations, among other things. Now, Mariah has responded to her brother’s suit, reports Page Six.

In court papers filed Friday, Mariah’s lawyers argue the story of how the pop superstar rose to fame despite her struggles is a matter of public interest because it was meant to inspire others. Therefore, a higher legal standard is required to prove defamation — a standard, they claim, that Morgan’s suit doesn’t meet.

Page Six reports that in the court papers, the lawyers argue, “The story of Ms. Carey’s rise from a dysfunctional and sometimes violent family environment has significant public value, particularly to any young person who may find her/himself stuck in similarly harsh and dispiriting circumstances and who can benefit from the inspiration to employ their talents in pursuit of their dreams.”

Morgan claimed that many of the passages in the book that refer to him were “mere gossip and of prurient interest.” For example, he said the book made him look like he was violent towards their father, but in reality, it was their father who was abusive.

Morgan claims the book’s depiction of him caused him lose a film project he had been negotiating. Alison’s case is still pending.

