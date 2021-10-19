Industry babies: Lil Nas X hits the streets to thank fans in person; Jack Harlow announces December shows

Amy Sussman/FilmMagic

Leave it to Lil Nas X to break the rules. Instead of thanking fans on social media for making his song “Industry Baby” number one, he took to the streets to thank them live and in person.

LNX posted footage of himself riding around Hollywood in one of those hop-on hop-off open-topped tourist buses, armed with a microphone, a film crew and dancers wearing pink “prison jumpsuits.”

“I appreciate you! I’m so thankful for you! ‘Industry Baby’ is number one because of you!” LNX yelled to random people on the street, who cheered, danced, took pictures and even twerked.

“wow! here were are, 3 number 1 songs! when i was writing industry baby i hadn’t released any new music in over a year,” Nas wrote on Instagram. “It became my manifestation song, because i knew that no matter what people thought would happen to me (post 2019), i would have an amazing 2021! industry baby is my fight song, my motivation song, my ‘i’ll show you’ song, and much more!”

“Thank you to my brother jack harlow who inspires me to this day,” he went on to say of his “Industry Baby” collaborator, adding, “thank u to the fans who made industry baby your song of the summer! love u guys!”

Meanwhile, Jack Harlow has some news of his own: He’s returning home to Louisville, KY this December for five “No Place Like Home” shows in five iconic Kentucky venues: The Palace Theatre, Headlners, Zanzabar, Mercury Ballroom and Old Forester’s Paristown Hall.

Tickets for the shows, which run December 14-18, go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. ET via JackHarlos.tix.to. A dollar from each ticket sold will go to five Louisville charities that benefit causes close to the “Whats Poppin” rapper’s heart.

