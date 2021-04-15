Ingrid Michaelson and Zayn release video for “To Begin Again” as “love letter” to NYC

Courtesy of Secret Road

Ingrid Michaelson and Zayn have released the music video for their duet, “To Begin Again.”

The visual showcases New York City and how people are finding hope and joy even in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“I wanted to create a love letter to my city,” Ingrid writes on social media. “To celebrate the hope that is slowly coming back to the wonderful, resilient people of NY and the world. And to remind people that we’re stronger when we work together, fight for each other and love one another.”

In addition to scenes from different neighborhoods around the city, we see Ingrid at her piano at home and Zayn in the studio working on a song.

Ingrid previously said she wrote the song in November after Joe Biden won the presidential election. She decided to make it a duet after hearing Zayn was a fan of hers.

