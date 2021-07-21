Irreconcilable differences: Scooter Braun officially files for divorce from wife Yael Cohen

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

After reports that their marriage was on the rocks, it’s official: Superstar music manager Scooter Braun has filed for divorce from his wife, Yael Cohen.

Scooter guides the careers of Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and The Kid LAROI, among others, and is also the co-CEO of HYBE America, a branch of the company that’s home to K-pop supergroup BTS. However, he’s perhaps best known for his very public feud with Taylor Swift, who’s accused him of bullying her and preventing her from owning her master recordings.

The legal papers, obtained by ABC News, cite “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split, and also reveal that the couple has a pre-nup in place.

Braun and Cohen, the founder of the charity F– Cancer, married in July 2014 and have three children: sons Jagger, 6, and Levi, 4, and 2½-year-old daughter Hart. He’s requested joint custody.

Earlier this month, Scooter posted a tribute to Yael on Instagram, writing, “If just for the kids you have given me everything. But thanks to you I have grown, I have been pushed to be the best version of myself and to continue growing and learning. That all happened because you came in to

