Is Adele planning a big holiday TV special?

Simon Emmett

Adele has filmed NBC TV specials to promote her last two albums, and it appears that her plans aren’t changing for her new album, 30, due out November 19.

A source tells Page Six that Adele will have a concert special that’s going to be “massive,” adding, “The show has been in the works for weeks, and the details are being fine-tuned now. It will be broadcast before the holidays.”

The show will air in both the U.S. and the U.K. Another insider told Page Six, “Adele is delighted to get back out there and start performing again. She’ll be doing a mix of new and old songs to highlight her sensational catalog of music.”

After the release of her 2011 album, 21, Adele did a special featuring performances from London’s Royal Albert Hall and an interview with then-Today host Matt Lauer. For her 2015 album, 25, she recorded a concert special at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, which received four Emmy nods.

But this alleged TV special may not be the only time you’ll get to see Adele on TV in the coming months. A source at NBC told Page Six, “She could end up being a musical guest on SNL, not a host, before the end of the year…she’s like a friend of the family over there.” Adele hosted SNL last October.

In other Adele news, she’s got the support of one of music’s biggest names behind her new song, “Easy On Me”: Drake. The chart-topping rapper wrote, “One of my best friends in the world just dropped a single” on his Instagram Story on Wednesday, along with a photo of Adele and a smiley emoji.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.