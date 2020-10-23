Is Ariana Grande shading her ex-fiancé in new song, "Positions"?

The latest drop to pique their curiosity: Ari’s new single, “Positions.” The first line of the song has her singing, “Heaven sent you to me/I’m just hoping I don’t repeat history.”

However, she pauses when she sings it, so it sounds like, “I’m just hoping I don’t re….PEAT history.” Which is why fans are convinced that Ari is subtly shading her former fiancé, Pete Davidson, by implying that she hopes her current relationship doesn’t end up like the one they had.

After a whirlwind courtship, Ariana got engaged to the SNL star, actor and comedian in June of 2018; she even titled a song on her album Sweetener after him. But the couple broke up four months later, leading her to reference him in the lyrics to her number-one hit “thank u next” by singing, “Even almost got married/And for Pete I’m so grateful.”

Ariana is now involved with real estate agent Dalton Gomez; fans speculate that the song is about him. In it, Ari describes her willingness to change things up to please her significant other, singing, “This some s**t that I usually don’t do/But for you, I kinda, kinda want to/Cause you’re down for me and I’m down too.”

