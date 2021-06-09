Is BTS releasing a new album in July?

Big Hit Entertainment

With their song “Butter” still dominating the charts, BTS may be prepping to release more new music next month.

South Korean media outlet SPOTV News is reporting that the K-pop group is set to drop a new album on July 9. BTS’ label Big Hit Music has yet to confirm the report, however, telling the outlet Newsen in a statement that it will “reveal our artists’ plans after they are finalized.”

If true, the July 9 release date would be make sense, as it coincides with the anniversary of “ARMY Day” — the day BTS’ passionate fanbase “ARMY” was officially established back in 2013.

BTS’ next album will follow 2020’s Be, which featured the group’s hit single, “Life Goes On.”

This weekend, the group will be taking the stage for their two-day livestream event, called BTS 2021 MUSTER SOWOOZOO.

