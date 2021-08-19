Is Destiny’s Child reuniting? Why fans are convinced new music is coming

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

Is Destiny’s Child gearing up for a reunion?

Fans almost lost their breath on Wednesday after social media pages for the group, which is comprised of Beyoncé Knowles, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams, updated their profile photos. The simple act sent Twitter into a frenzy, making Destiny’s Child a trending topic due to speculation of what it all meant.

Some believe it means new music is on the horizon from the R&B group — a belief that was fueled by a rare interview that Beyoncé did with Harper’s Bazaar. After explaining that she’s been in the studio for a year and a half, the Ivy Park founder revealed, “Yes, the music is coming!”

Whether or not that music will be solo or with the trio was not specified.

Destiny’s Child split in 2006. Their final album, Destiny Fulfilled, which gave birth to hits “Soldier” and “Lose My Breath” was released in 2004. They famously reunited in 2018 for a set during Beyoncé’s headlining performance at the Coachella festival.

