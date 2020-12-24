Is Harry Styles teaming with 'Fleabag' star Phoebe Waller-Bridge for a new video?

Harry Styles fans are losing their minds over the news that the singer may have a new video coming, starring none other than Fleabag‘s Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

A teaser clip of a video for Harry’s song “Treat People with Kindness” leaked online, sending fans into a frenzy. If the clip in question is legit, it appears to be filmed in black-and-white and set in the 1920s, with Harry dressed in a glittery jacket, white trousers and bow tie.

In the clip, Harry leaps onto a table where a tuxedo-clad Phoebe is sitting drinking champagne and takes her hand, and they run through a crowd together.

Fans are still speculating as to whether Harry will release the video before the end of the year, or save it for the January around the Grammy Awards, where his album Fine Line has earned him three Grammy nods.

The official Fleabag Twitter account even got in on the fun. When a fan posted a GIF from the series showing Fleabag’s sister Claire and the caption “I like Harry, I liked his songs,” the Fleabag account responded with a GIF of Harry, a character on the show who’s Fleabag’s ex-boyfriend.

The caption reads, “Harry finally getting the love he deserves.“

By Andrea Dresdale

