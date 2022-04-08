Is Jennifer Lopez engaged?

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

We might have a new celebrity engagement on our hands. Paparazzi noticed a new accessory on Jennifer Lopez‘s ring finger, sparking rumors she’s engaged to boyfriend Ben Affleck.

TMZ shared the images of what appears to be a chunky diamond ring on J.Lo’s left hand. The “On the Floor” singer was out shopping with her daughter, Emme, when paps spotted the curious sparkler. Eyewitnesses add that, once Jennifer was aware she was spotted by the paparazzi, she flipped the ring so the stone faced the inside of her palm.

While it’s currently unknown if Jennifer and Ben are indeed engaged, they recently purchased a $55 million Bel-Air mansion together. In addition, this would mark their second engagement: The duo famously dated in 2002, sparking the couple name “Bennifer,” and ultimately became engaged before breaking things off in 2004.

They rekindled their romance last summer, following Jennifer’s high-profile split from former fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

