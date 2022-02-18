Is Kelly Clarkson changing her name?

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

After a divorce, many women change their names back to their maiden name. But now it seems as though Kelly Clarkson may be changing her name in a more extreme way.

According to E! Online, which got a look at the court documents, the multi-talented entertainer has filed to change her name to “Kelly Brianne” — “Brianne” being her middle name — explaining, “My new name more fully reflects who I am.”

A hearing regarding Kelly’s request is set for March 28, E! reports.

In June of 2020, Kelly split with her husband of nearly seven years, Brandon Blackstock, citing “irreconcilable differences.” She was legally declared single in September of 2021. Kelly and Brandon share two children, River and Remington, and she was also stepmother to Savannah and Seth, Brandon’s two children from his previous marriage.

Last July, Kelly was ordered to pay Brandon nearly $200,000 per month in child and spousal support.

Meanwhile, Kelly’s taking on yet another project: co-hosting NBC’s American Song Contest with Snoop Dogg on March 21.

