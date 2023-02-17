Is Lady Gaga going to be featured on a “Flowers” remix with Miley Cyrus?

Columbia Records

Fans of Lady Gaga and Miley Cyrus were sent buzzing after reports surfaced of a rumored collab between the two. Apparently, they’re working on a remix of “Flowers.”

Eagle-eyed fans spotted the potential remix on the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers website.

She Finds reports Miley registered an alternate version of the song, which also lists Lady Gaga as a performer. It is unknown when or if the rumored collab will drop.

In the meantime, Miley is celebrating “Flowers” enjoying four straight weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100, making it her longest-running #1 song. Spotify also announced “Flowers” led its weekly Top Songs Global chart. It also remains #1 on the service’s Daily Top Songs Global chart after overtaking the top spot on January 15.

As for Gaga, Joker: Folie à Deux director Todd Phillips shared the first glimpse of the singer in the film, in which she reportedly plays Harley Quinn. The image shows her embracing Joker 2 star Joaquin Phoenix.

Joker: Folie à Deux makes its way into theaters on October 4, 2024.

