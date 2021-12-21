Is Madonna re-recording her 1998 hit?

Ke.Mazur/WireImage

Madonna is teasing new music…but it might just be a new version of her old music.

On Instagram, the Queen of Pop wrote, “So great to be back in the studio making Music again……Surprises in the New Year.”

Madonna included pictures of herself posing with rapper Swae Lee — who appeared on her 2019 album, Madame X — as well as with vocal producer/engineer Laura D’Elia, and rapper and songwriter Jozzy, who co-wrote Billy Ray Cyrus‘ verse on “Old Town Road,” among many other tracks.

As for what Madonna is working on, the British tabloid The Sun claims one of the projects is a new version of her 1998 hit, “Frozen,” from her album Ray of Light. Reportedly, that’s because a remix of the song has blown up on TikTok — Madonna even posted a video on her Instagram Story that her daughter Estere created using the remix.

“The remix has been used on loads of TikTok videos and she is hoping that by getting Swae Lee involved it will help the song reach new audiences,” The Sun quotes a supposed “music insider” as saying, adding, “Madonna has always been an artist who has adapted and moved with the times.”

