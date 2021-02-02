Is Sabrina Carpenter referencing the "Drivers License" drama in new "Skin" video?

Island Records

After causing a stir with the release of “Skin,” which many believed to be a direct response to Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License,” Sabrina Carpenter has released a video for the track.

In the clip, Sabrina is enjoying a blissful relationship, but as she sings about someone trying to “get under my skin, while he’s on mine,” we see the couple’s time together disrupted by rain, snow, earthquakes and fires.

But through it all, Sabrina and her man remain unshaken.

Perhaps in the most pointed video reference to “Drivers License,” the video also features a scene where Sabrina sits on top of a car at night as rain pours on her.

Fans believe Olivia wrote “Drivers License” about a love triangle between her, Joshua Bassett and Sabrina, and speculated that the “blonde” she references in the song is Sabrina.

Sabrina seemingly confirmed this in “Skin,” when she sings, “Maybe you didn’t mean it/Maybe blonde was the only rhyme.” She later clarified that she wasn’t bothered by Olivia’s song and that “Skin” was not a “diss track.”

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.