Is Taylor Swift hinting at something with her hairstyle?

Taylor Swift fans are convinced that everything she says or does publicly is some sort of Easter egg that hints towards her future plans. The latest thing to drive them into a frenzy: her hairstyle.

In her video acceptance speech for Songwriter of the Year at the Apple Music Awards, Taylor wears her hair is long and straight, with bangs. For some fans, this is a hint that Taylor is revisiting her 2012 album Red in some way, because that’s the last time she wore that similar hairstyle. And after all, Taylor recently confirmed that she’s re-recording her old albums.

“She straightened her hair with bangs! Again, she straightened her hair with bangs! When was the last time she did that? RED ERA!” wrote one excited Swiftie.

Another fan noted, “Taylor shows off her long hair, a rarity for her in the last few years…could she be filming old music videos? Or album covers?”

Additionally, Taylor wrote in a post, “I have plenty of surprises in store.” The fan who wrote about the “RED ERA” predicts that the surprise will be the release of a 10-minute-long version of the Red track “All Too Well,” which Taylor happened to mention in a Rolling Stone podcast a few days ago.



That version of the song, a fan favorite largely assumed to be about her breakup with Jake Gyllenhaal, contained an “F-Bomb,” Taylor revealed. She and her co-writer, Liz Rose, ended up editing seven extra verses out of the track, she said.

