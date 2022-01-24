Is Taylor Swift releasing a super-secret album she recorded in 2016?

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Taylor Swift‘s fans are back with the wild theories and believe she’s about to release a secret album.

According to Buzzfeed, it’s believed Taylor recorded an album in 2016 called Karma, but her feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian derailed its release. Taylor emerged a year later with 2017’s Reputation. Fans believe the timing between Tay’s last album, 1989, and Reputation did not mesh with the meticulous release schedule she had going — releasing albums every two years.

The standing theory is Karma was meant to go out in 2016, exactly two years after 1989. Fans also note the singer is known to embrace a look that matches her music era and feel her “bleachella” phase in 2016 — when she suddenly rocked the grunge look — was promoting Karma.

Theorists also look to the 2017 track “Look What You Made Me Do,” which contains the lyric, “All I think about is karma.” The music video may also have a clue when 14 Taylors appear at the end, with one standing on a plane that had TS6 on it and sawing off its wings.

In addition, in the music video for “The Man,” Taylor’s character is seen urinating on a subway wall with all her album’s names on it — with Karma written between 1989 and Reputation.

Also raising eyebrows is an answer Taylor gave to Vogue for their 73 Questions bit, which she said, “Karma is real” with the ‘K’ capitalized in the captions. Also, fans believe Taylor further hinted to the album at the 2019 American Music Awards by dancing with eight girls, instead of 7, who supposedly represented the seven albums sold along with her master recordings.

So, is Karma real? Only time will tell. Keep your eyes peeled in case Taylor starts leaving out more Easter eggs!

