Is the sad girl era over? Olivia Rodrigo hints her next album will have “more colors and textures”

Olivia Rodrigo hinted her fans will not have deja vu when they listen to her next album because it’ll offer new “colors and textures.”
Speaking to ELLE, the Grammy nominee admitted, “I’m definitely not as sad as I was when I wrote SOUR” when questioned about the tone of her new work. “I’m so excited to make my next record and explore more colors and textures and feelings and grow as a human being even more.”
Olivia says she is “stoked” about what’s next because of how much she’s changed since dropping “drivers license” last year. Looking back at her old songs — in particular “jealousy, jealousy” and “brutal” that talks about online critics — the singer says she has grown thicker skin since her career exploded.
“I was so angsty,” she laughed when looking over the song’s lyrics. “I guess I was just coming to terms with being like a really young person in the industry and feeling weird about it. But I don’t think I feel that way anymore, which is nice.”
However, Olivia admits she’s still growing up and has to work on herself more — particularly in how she can be her own worst enemy when making music. “I definitely put a lot of pressure on myself all the time,” the 19-year-old singer confessed. “I’m way too hard on myself and it’s past the point of being productive.”
When asked how she plans on overcoming that mindset, Olivia replied, “I guess I just try to think of it in a positive way and try to channel it to make myself a better person and not self-destruct, I suppose.”
She added that the book Big Magic, by Elizabeth Gilbert, has further opened her eyes by teaching her, “If you’re a fulfilled, happy person, your art can only be more whole and better received.”
