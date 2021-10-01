Is there a Jonas Brothers/Taylor Swift collab in the works?

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Is there a Jonas Brothers/Taylor Swift collab on the way? Nick Jonas addressed the rumors in a TikTok video Thursday — and hinted it might be a possibility.

In the video, Nick tests out a new filter that features a superimposed social media post from the celebrity rumor account DeuxMoi. The post reads, “Collab. Jonas Brothers x Taylor Swift.”

After playing around with the filter a bit, Nick seemingly notices the post and says, “Wait, what does that say?”

In the caption he writes, “This effect is so cool. Also… what’s this collab rumor all about? For the record… here for it.”

Fans are convinced the JoBros and Taylor have been hinting at something for a while now. Also, Taylor dated Joe Jonas back in 2008 and had a not-so-great public breakup, but they’ve since buried the hatchet.

