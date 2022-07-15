It all started with Psy: YouTube marks 10 years of the Billion Views Club

Courtesy of YouTube Music

Ten years ago — July 15, 2012 — Psy‘s supremely goofy video “Gangnam Style” debuted on YouTube. Less than six months later, the video had gone where no other music video had ever gone: it hit 1 billion views on the platform. That’s why today YouTube is celebrating 10 years of its Billion Views Club.

It took another year for another video — Justin Bieber‘s “Baby” — to hit the billion-view milestone, but since then the club has grown to include more than 300 music videos, from ’80s classics like “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” and “Sweet Child O’ Mine,” to ’90s classics like “I Will Always Love You,” to more recent hits by Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa and Adele.

Here’s a look at who’s got the most entries in the Billion Views Club, along with some other achievements:

Artists with the most official music video entries in the BVC:

J Balvin – 11 [tied]

Justin Bieber – 11 [tied]

Ozuna – 10

Rihanna – 8 [tied]

Nicki Minaj – 8 [tied]

Maluma – 8 [tied]

Fastest music videos to reach 1 billion views

1. Adele – “Hello” – 88 days

2. Ed Sheeran – “Shape of You” – 97 days [tied]

3. Luis Fonsi – “Despacito” ft. Daddy Yankee – 97 days [tied]

4. J Balvin, Willy William – “Mi Gente” – 103 days

5. Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato – “Échame La Culpa” – 111 days

Most viewed music videos of all time:

1. Luis Fonsi – “Despacito” ft. Daddy Yankee – 7.9B

2. Ed Sheeran – “Shape of You – 5.7B

3. Wiz Khalifa – “See You Again” ft. Charlie Puth – 5.5B

4. Mark Ronson – “Uptown Funk” ft. Bruno Mars – 4.6B

5. PSY – “Gangnam Style” – 4.4B

Music videos by the decade (pre-2000s):

1970s music videos in the Billion Views Club:

Queen – “Bohemian Rhapsody”

1980s music videos in the Billion Views Club:

Guns N’ Roses – “Sweet Child O’ Mine”

a-ha – “Take On Me”

Michael Jackson – “Billie Jean”

Rick Astley – “Never Gonna Give You Up”

Cyndi Lauper – “Girls Just Want To Have Fun”

Europe – “The Final Countdown”

1990s music videos in the Billion Views Club:

Guns N’ Roses – “November Rain”

Nirvana – “Smells Like Teen Spirit”

The Cranberries – “Zombie”

Whitney Houston – “I Will Always Love You”

4 Non Blondes – “What’s Up”

Metallica – “Nothing Else Matters”

AC/DC – “Thunderstruck”

Backstreet Boys – “I Want It That Way”

Dr. Dre – “Still D.R.E.” ft. Snoop Dogg

Aqua – “Barbie Girl”

Coolio – “Gangsta’s Paradise” (feat. L.V.)

